Synology’s New 2600 Router is Packed with Features at CES

Synology is a real innovator when it comes to computer networking. The company is well known for its NAS devices but Synology also makes routers. Last year, Synology showed off its RT2600ac router at CES. And they’re back this year with an updated version of that same router.

Todd spoke with Chandra at the Synology booth. Chandra shared some of the new RT2600ac’s features:

QOS layer

Control bandwidth of connected devices down to the application, not just the device

Router can function as VPN

VPN+ software package allows for VPN cloaking

Two built-in USB 3 ports for connecting storage devices

Built-in SD card slot

Synology CloudStation software runs right on the router

1 WAN port and 4 LAN ports

The new version of this router will be released later this year. Retail pricing has not yet been determined.