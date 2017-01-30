Consumer Technology Association has Statistics on CES 2017

One thing every attendee of CES 2017 must have noticed is how large the show is. Todd spoke with Allison from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) about how the show has grown and changed over time.

Allison pointed out that CES 2017 had 2.6 million net square feet of exhibit space which, she helpfully explained, equals about 45 football fields of innovation. This explains why some people came out of CES 2017 feeling as though they had done a whole lot of walking around!