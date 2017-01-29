Vivint Partners with AirBnB at CES

Vivint has been a leader in smart home technology for years. It was only a matter of time before the company partnered with AirBnB to provide tools to hosts who rent out rooms thru the service. Todd had a chat with Trevor inside of Vivint’s booth (which is really more of a home than a typical CES booth) at CES.

Trevor explained how Vivint has developed a range of tools that will be useful to AirBnB hosts:

Hosts can use a Vivint smart door lock to issue unique pass codes to renters so there’s no worries about keys, and hosts won’t have to be on site when renters arrive

Vivint’s products can monitor and manage security and energy of the property during the rental period

Using a connected doorbell camera, hosts can confirm the identities of renters and see how many people are actually in their parties

Pricing for Vivint products varies. For more information, visit their website.