Spartan Underwear is Protecting the Family Jewels at CES

Underwear isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind when you ponder CES. But if you think about it, clothing is probably one of the first (and oldest) forms of technology. Sure, we mostly take it for granted in the 21st century. But, there was definitely a time where you were on the leading edge if you left the cave with anything at all covering your body.

With that spirit in mind, Todd stopped by the Spartan booth. There, he spoke with Anthony, who believes in his product so much, Anthony wore it through the entirety of the convention. Spartan makes underwear that’s specifically designed to help its wearers protect what is probably their most important asset: the “family jewels.” Spartan’s boxer-briefs are made from a unique fabric blend that blocks up to 99% of cellphone and WiFi radiation. Each pair can be washed up to 300 times before they start losing their potency. Spartan underwear are priced at $35-$45 per pair, depending on the amount purchased at one time.