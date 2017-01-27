GNC #1173 Order up a Kidney

Are you ready to order up a kidney? Coming soon from a farm near you this and a lot more on tonight show. With that make it a goal this weekend to queue up some podcast, turn off the news and get geek’ed out with shows from TechPodcast.com. Lot’s of action on the Geek News Central website as well. Make sure you share my sponsors codes so we can keep the lights on.
Show Notes:
- Order a Kidney.
- Gene Editing saving Lives.
- Is that your Password.
- Get that email squared away Potus.
- Alexa making Alexa really miserable about Alexa.
- Cable Box Proposal is RIP.
- Hubble Constant put to test.
- Russian Scapegoat Arrested.
- Buying Glasses online.
- Parking Hell?
- FCC rolls out the Cash.
- Salt Water Light.
- Amazon Shipping on Ships.
- NSA, FOIA Denials.
- Hit Piece against Elon Musk.
- No Privacy for Non Americans.
- ABC Bets paying off.
- Intel Sales Up!
- VMware Stock Buyback.
- Cat Space History.
- New Gmail Security Coming.
- Useful Google Apps.
- Hydrogen to Metal.
- Seagate Headed to 20TB drive.
- Hollywood and Books.
- Tesla Lawyers get to work.
- Chinese New Year and Dating.
- Facebook VR.
- Galaxy S8 Leaks.
- Apple TV has HBO Go.
- AT&T & Time Warner put on Carpet.
- 1984?
