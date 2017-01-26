iOB Labs is Analyzing Your Skin at CES

The Internet of Things is bringing new products and concepts into our lives every day. We’ve got smart devices and apps all around us that measure and quantity everything from our vital statistics to the air we breathe. It seems only natural that this technology would enter into more specific areas of measurement.

That’s exactly what iOB (“Internet of Beauty”) Labs is doing. Todd spoke with Vincent from iOB Labs. Todd was willing to be Vincent’s guinea pig for a demonstration of iOB Labs’ Skinscopy skin analysis system. The system uses your phone’s camera to analyze the state of your skin. From there, it can suggest products you can buy from company partners that can help to improve the quality of your skin. The app also allows users to track the condition of their skin over time, making it easier to track progress and changes.