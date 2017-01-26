Amadas is Opening (and Closing) Doors with Smart Levers at CES

It’s no surprise that connected/smart devices could be found all over the place at this year’s CES. Proving that, at some point, every facet of the modern home will have a chip in it, Todd met up with Min from Amadas. Min demonstrated her company’s new smart door lever lock. The lock has some impressive features:

Unlock door using either Amadas mobile app or PIN

Built-in emergency solar panel lets you recharge the door lock’s battery using just the light from your smartphone’s camera, in case the battery dies while you’re out

Control the smart door lock from anywhere, at any time, using the Amadas mobile app

See a login history of who has accessed a specific door lock

Amadas door lock hardware comes in a variety of designs with customized options available

Uses Z-Wave technology to ensure security

The Amadas smart door lever lock is expected to retail for between $300 and $400