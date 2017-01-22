SolPad is Disrupting the Solar Power Industry at CES

Free energy. It’s a dream shared by every homeowner when it’s time to pay the monthly utility bill. The closest thing we’ve got to a true “free energy machine” is solar power. These systems harness light from the sun and convert that light into electricity that can then be used by anything and everything in the home. For years, solar power has been a steady but still kinda slow-growth industry. That may change soon thanks to new technology being developed by SolPad.

Todd stopped by the SolPad booth to speak with Chris, where he learned about SolPad’s new portable and home-based solar power offerings. Some highlights from their discussion:

SolPad has a complete solar solution that includes panels, battery, and an efficient inverter

Wireless connectivity to control SolPad systems from mobile devices

Portable SolPad panels use the same technology as roof-based panels

SolPad panels “snap” together like Lego pieces, which can reduce the cost of installation by up to 50%

SolPad systems run on a “net zero” concept designed to not push power back into the electrical grid

SolPad panels come with a 25-year warranty, SolPad batteries come with a 10-year warranty

Pricing is not yet available for SolPad products but the company will be releasing that information soon.