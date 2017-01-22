PureGear’s Steel 360 Tempered Glass is Protecting Smartphones at CES

Every year, CES is jam packed with accessory products for smartphones. Locating a good one can be like finding a real diamond in the rough. But that’s exactly what Todd did when he met up with Arthur from PureGear. Arthur showed off PureGear’s latest development in smartphone protection, the Steel 360 Tempered Glass phone cover.

Here are some important features of the Steel 360 Tempered Glass product:

Made from high-quality Japanese glass

Glass has an armor-like surface layer

Smooth edge production process fortifies and protects glass, also ensures that the cover will fit perfectly onto the phone

Lifetime warranty on all glass covers breakage and scratching

Glass cover is rated at 98% scratch resistant

The PureGear Steel 360 Tempered Glass phone cover is currently available for iPhone 6, 6S, and 7, including Plus models, for $49.95. The cover will be released for other phone models soon.