Norton Introduces Norton Core Router at CES

Norton has been a mainstay in digital security for decades. The company is best known for its suite of antivirus and anti-malware tools that runs on many PCs. Norton is now taking the next step in secure computing with the introduction of the Norton Core router.

Todd spoke with Shagorika from Norton. She noted that this is the first piece of hardware ever developed by Norton. Here are some noteworthy specs from the device:

Norton Core takes action to secure a network when it detects a problem

Puts IoT devices on a separate network from computers and can quarantine devices if a compromise is detected

High performance router supports up to 2.5Gb per second data transfer

Easily configurable guest access networks

Mobile app provides easy interface for configuring the router

Router provides a security score that helps you keep your network(s) secure

The Norton Core router is available now for pre-order at a discounted price of $199.