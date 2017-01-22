Elgato Unleashes Thunderbolt 3 Dock at CES

Much publicity, good or bad, was made over the recent updates to Apple’s MacBook Pro line of laptop computers. “Where are all the ports?” was a constant refrain from critics who didn’t like the line’s lack of traditional I/O. It’d definitely be inconvenient to carry a collection of dongles around with that shiny new MBP in order to get all those old ports back. That’s why clever companies like Elgato have designed powerful laptop docks like the new Thunderbolt 3 Dock.
Todd spoke with Lars from Elgato at CES 2017. Lars gave some impressive specs on the Thunderbolt 3 Dock, including:
- One cable will charge your laptop and carry all data
- Connect up to two 4K displays
- 3 USB ports
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Audio input and audio output jacks
The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock will be available for purchase within the next month and will sell for $299.
