GNC #1170 I’m Back!

Are you ready for the CES content. All of our recorded interviews are on their way to the editor and we should have fresh content for you next week. I talk about the show and what comes next. This is not a show you are going to want to miss.
For CES Coverage this website, TPN.TV and my Facebook page is where the action will happen.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
Executive Producer: Isaiah Garcia
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Facebook Live Hate Crime.
- Tesla Charge to Charge.
- Guccider 2.0.
- Shadow Brokers.
- Takata 1 Billion fine.
- Apple TV Apps.
- Minimizing.
- Snapchat Search.
- Pandora Firings.
- Naughty Adobe.
- Light Pillars.
- Hackers get Hacked.
- Withings Thermo.
- BodyFriend.
- More Cheaters?
- Pluto Washboard.
- Amazon 100k more Workers.
- Space Needle Drone Crash.
- Google Map and Uber.
- Net Neutrality out the Window.
- Cyber Czar?
- GoDaddy SSL Revocation.
- Windows 10 and EFF.
- App.net RIP.
- YouTube Super Chat.
- Consumer Reports Reverse Course.
- C-SPAN Goof.
- Moon is how Old?
- Apple Video DOA?
- AI Camera?
- ISP 100 Million Fine.
- $110 Epi Pen at CVS.
- By Sea, Space, Land.
- Hubble Pics.
- Mission Control Walk Through.
- SpaceX 1-14 Launch.
- N Ireland Bigfoot?
- Friday the 13th?
- Morning Glory?
- Mega Structure Theory Updated.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed