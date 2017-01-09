ECOVACS is Cleaning Up CES 2017 with UNIBOT

Who’s ready to leave the housework to someone else? I know I sure am. Unfortunately, my life choices haven’t really worked out in such a way that I can afford to pay for housekeeping. Regardless, we are now truly entering the World of Tomorrow here in the 21st century. And that means robots. More specifically, robots that will clean your house. The future is indeed a wonderful time to be alive!

Robotics company ECOVACS returned to CES this year to show off its latest creation, UNIBOT:

UNIBOT combines floor cleaning and air purification with aspects of household monitoring and security, as well as the control of various household devices in the owner’s home. The new home management robot combines quality and efficiency with cutting edge technologies from existing floor cleaning modules, home management modules, air purification modules and humidification modules into a single, programmable, versatile unit.

So, this UNIBOT is like a Roomba combined with an air filter and a humidifier? That’s a pretty versatile thing to have around the modern home:

…floor cleaning robot, and is further enhanced with other modules to create a totally customizable, intelligent and novel customer experience. This allows ECOVACS to advance to the next stage in its long-term plan – that is, household appliances which are no longer just single-function tools, but are now multi-functional home management systems.

Looks like UNIBOT isn’t the full solution for all of your housekeeping needs. But it’s definitely a step in the right direction. No information is yet available as to when UNIBOT will be on the market or how much it’ll cost.