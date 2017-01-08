SCOSCHE Launches MagicMount CHARGE at CES 2017

SCOSCHE Industries, innovators of award-winning consumer technology and car audio products and accessories, has combined the latest in advanced wireless charging technology with its award-winning MagicMount series of magnetic, cradle-less mobile device mounts and announces a major new addition to the MagicMount line-up – MagicMount CHARGE.

MagicMount CHARGE will be available in two models – for car (MPQWD) and for home/office (MPQHD). Touted the number one mount brand un the U.S., SCOSCHE’s MagicMount now integrates the latest in Qi wireless charging technology and performance with its multi-award wining mounts line, providing Qi-Certified 15W of charging power, three times the charge power of most wireless charging products. MagicMount CHARGE is designed to work with an array of Qi-Enabled devices, including phones, cases, receivers, and battery covers.

MagicMount CHARGE (MPQWD) uses SCOSCHE’s stickGRIP suction base to secure a driver’s mobile device to their vehicle’s window or dash, allowing them to keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road while making hands-free calls, activating Siri or Cortana, and carefully navigating via GPS. Equipped with the latest Qi 15W wireless charging technology, the mount eliminates the need to plug a mobile device into a car charger or to use a USB cable.

It also features an open design for full access to all controls and ports and a four-axis adjustable angle, allowing for different viewing angles, and a lock-nut for securing positioning. The versatile mount enables drivers to select the optimum location to securely mount virtually any mobile device for maximized visibility and significantly enhanced safety on the road. The MagicMount CHARGE (MPQWD) includes a metal plate with 3M adhesive plus you get a free, interchangeable, low-profile dash mount option. The unit is backwards compatible for phones that charge at less than a 15W rate.

MagicMount CHARGE for home/office (MPQHD) offers a wide variety of home and office uses by those who crave less wires in their space. It offers quick and easy magnetic mounting and rapid wireless charging. The stickGRIP suction base provides a strong hold to any desk or kitchen table and boasts an open design for full access to all controls and ports. The four-axis adjustable angle conveniently allows for different viewing angles, and its lock-nut keeps user’s mobile devices securely positioned. The MagicMount CHARGE for home/office includes a metal plate with 3M adhesive and is backwards compatible for phones that charge at less than a 15W rate.

MagicMount CHARGE models will be available in Q1 2017. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Visit SCOSCHE at CES 2017 at LVCC North Hall booth #7900.