Polaroid Debuts Polaroid Pop at CES 2017

Polaroid celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2017, and they are kicking off their milestone year with the debut of the Polaroid Pop. It is the latest camera in the Polaroid Instant Digital Print line, and it pairs wireless technology with the iconic Polaroid 3″x4″ print.

The Polaroid Pop instant digital camera combines a sleek, modern design and digital technology with the classic 3″x4″ instant print format that is reminiscent of the brand’s iconic legacy instant print cameras.

Just like the Polaroid Snap and Polaroid Snap Touch instant digital cameras and the Polaroid Zip instant photoprinter, at the heart of the new Polaroid Pop instant digital camera is an integrated printer using ZINK Zero Ink Printing Technology. This gives users the ability to automatically print full color photos in the iconic 3″x4″ format with the Polaroid Classic Border Logo resulting in a 3.5”x4.25” print.

The Polaroid Pop also featured a traditional camera experience. The camera includes a 3.97-inch touchscreen LCD for framing shots and navigating the camera’s menu, a 20-megapixel CMOS sensor and dual LED flash for high quality images, image stabilization, as well as 1080p full HD video recording capability. All images and video are stored on a micro SD card (up to 128GB).

The Polaroid Pop can quickly and easily connect to a mobile device using a dual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, transforming the camera into an instant photo printer. Via the Polaroid print app, available free for iOS and Android, users can edit and enhance their prints with a number of creative filters, digital stickers, effects, and controls. No matter what device they use to capture images, users will be able to share the fun with their own creative flair. The Polaroid Pop is ideal for today’s selfie shooters thanks to a self-timer. Additionally the Polaroid Pop has three color modes – black and white, color, and vintage sepia to give users that iconic Polaroid look and feel.

Visit Polaroid at CES 2017 in Central Hall at the Polaroid booth #16614.