Extreme Flyers Demonstrate Micro Drone 3.0 at CES 2017

Extreme Flyers is the creator of Micro Drone 3.0. They are at CES 2017 showcasing four new features of Micro Drone 3.0, which is at the forefront of drone technology.

Micro Drone 3.0 made crowdfunding history in 2015, becoming the highest funded Drone campaign of all time on Indiegogo. Micro Drone 3.0 is an advanced, sophisticated and personal Drone, with a HD camera that allows you to stream live video directly to your smartphone. With its completely modular design, Magnetic Wi-Fi Camera and cartridge battery system – Micro Drone 3.0 is totally unique.

Micro Drone 3.0 has four new features:

Wide Angle Camera Lens

The new module incorporates a wide-angle lens and auto light balancing; allowing pilots to capture the best footage and adjusts to their environment. This snaps on much like the original camera module.

Micro Gimbal

After two years miniaturizing the technology, Extreme Flyers will be showcasing Micro Gimbal at CES. It is the world’s smallest gimbal, combining an integrated camera, gimbal, compression engine, and Wi-Fi Module (that synchronizes sensor data with video footage frame by frame) to create smooth aerial shots.

WiFi HD Downlink

Extreme Fliers new WiFi HD Downlink feature allows pilots to wirelessly transfer raw HD footage to their smartphones. This app update does away with the need for any wired connections, as SD card footage can now be downloaded directly to your phone over the air.

Carbon Fibre Racing Kit

Building on Micro Drone’s modular design, Extreme Flyers have developed a new Carbon Racing kit to allow all Micro Drone 3.0 users to place their existing Flight Board and motors into a limited edition carbon fibre frame. Alongside a new Analogue camera, users will now be able to take part in professional FPV Racing.

Extreme Flyers are at CES 2017 in the LVCC South at Booth #21764.