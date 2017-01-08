D-Link Delivers Simplified High-Speed Whole Home Wi-Fi System

D-Link is a global leader in connectivity for home, small business, mid to large-sized enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link made several announcements at CES 2017 about their new products, including the Covr Wi-Fi System and the Covr Powerline Wi-Fi System.

The Covr Wi-Fi System (DKT-883) technology transforms the traditional router-extender solution into an easy to use Wi-Fi system that blankets the entire home with a fast, reliable, signal. While other mesh network solutions rely on multiple access points, a premium router is the backbone of the Covr Wi-Fi System. Combined with the seamless extenders to cover hard to reach areas, the system delivers a Wi-Fi signal to all areas of the home including upstairs, basements and backyards.

The Covr Powerline Wi-Fi System (DHP-732AV) is one of the first Wi-Fi solutions to utilize PowerLine technology as a foundation. Covr uses the existing home router and a set of adapters to create a comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage solution. PowerLine users the home’s existing wiring to transfer network data, essentially turning electrical circuits into a high-speed network The Covr PowerLine System extends Wi-Fi coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home, as well as wired networks.

The new D-Link HD 180 Degree Wi-Fi Camera (DCH-8100LH) and HD Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8000LH) deliver an intuitive and affordable way to monitor homes and loved ones. The two cameras are designed for a variety of surveillance applications and lighting conditions – offering premium features, wide viewing angles, night vision, sound and motion detection, and crisp HD video.

