Qube Debuts Smart LED Light Strips at CES 2017

Qube is the maker of the Qube smart light bulbs (which launched last year and are now shipping). Qube debuted its Qube Smart Light Strips at CES 2017. Qube Smart Light Strips can make smart home lighting affordable for everyone.

Typical LED light strips with a similar lumen output can cost up to $14 per meter, and when you add smart functionalities the cost doubles. At just $19 per meter – with no additional costs, as no hub is needed – Qube Smart Light Strips are a truly affordable way for consumers to reap the full benefits of smart lighting.

The new Qube Light Strips stick right where you place them and plug in to a power socket. They are connected 24/7 with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and there is no need to purchase a separate hub. This means maximum ease-of-use, affordability, and functionality –right in your home. Simply place them wherever you want customized, controllable lighting. The possibilities are endless.

Unlike other Bluetooth-powered lighting, Qube Smart Light Strips are 100 percent connected to the cloud, enabling remote access from anywhere. You can use your mobile device to turn the Qube Smart Light Strips on or off from wherever you are.

Qube not only costs less than other smart light strips, it contains unique technology that allows users to create personalized automations within their smart homes. Based on the users relative position to the Qube Smart Light Strips, schedules can be programed with specific instructions. For example, instructing Qube to keep lights dim at night keeps sleep-interrupting glare to a minimum should the user awake in the middle of the night to get a glass of water. The Qube app will also have the ability to to integrate with major third-party services like Amazon Echo and IFTTT, allowing for almost unlimited customizable lighting scenarios.

Qube Smart Light Strips are now on Indiegogo with preorder pricing for a 2-meter light strip set at $24 for the first 1,500 early adoptees. Qube Smart Light Strips are currently in production and the first units are slated to ship in March 2017.

Visit Qube at CES 2017 at the Innova Technology PTE LTD booth # 51013.