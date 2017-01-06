First Alert Connects Safety and Simplicity at CES 2017

Today’s connected home technology meets common sense functionality and excellence in design with the expanded Onelink by First Alert portfolio of home safety and security products. Onelink by First Alert brought five products to CES 2017.

The Onelink by First Alert portfolio includes a range of home monitoring devices designed to seamlessly integrate with today’s most secure connected home platform, Apple HomeKit. Additionally, the Onelink lineup conveniently connects users to their homes via the Onelink Home App, providing one location for all devices and security and peace of mind from anywhere, anytime.

Onelink by First Alert Smoke + Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarm

This 2-in-1 wireless combination smoke and CO alarm offers premium safety features and sensing technologies. In the event of a fire or carbon monoxide emergency, the alarm will sound and send push notifications to the user’s mobile device. Exclusive voice and location technology will alert users to the type of danger and its location. The sleek, modern-designed alarm is Apple HomeKit-enabled and works with Amazon Alexa, where users can ask Alexa the status of alarms or to help develop a family fire escape plan.

Onelink by First Alert Envirocam

Parents will benefit from this revolutionary device that offers non-contact respiration rate monitoring. The Onelink Envirocam features a patented design that detect micro-movements to monitor breathing directly from the smart camera, eliminating the hassle of other respiration monitoring devices that require physical contact with the child. The camera also monitors environmental conditions. The Onelink Home app dashboard offers critical information such as sleep data, temperature, low and high carbon monoxide levels, and humidity at the parents’ fingertips.

Onelink First Alert Environment Monitor

This smart device features advanced sensing technologies to monitor both high- and low-levels of carbon monoxide (CO), both of which can be harmful. Compatible with Apple HomeKit and enhanced to be compatible with Amazon Alexa, the Onelink Environment Monitor monitors temperature and humidity and notifies users of any changes.

Onelink by First Alert Safe

Ideal for homes and small businesses, this smart safe combine’s best-in-class security with smart home functionality. Users can unlock the safe with their mobile device using the Onelink Home app with Touch ID and passcode verification. It also features tamper and motion detection, sending push notifications to the user if a disturbance or tampering is detected by the safe. The Onelink Safe is fire-rated and waterproof to protect valuables against unexpected emergencies, and features exclusive Bolt Down Technology that allows the safe to be bolted directly to the floor, without compromising fire and water protection.

Onelink by First Alert Wi-Fi Thermostat

This programable smart device connects easily to Wi-Fi and enables users to control their heating and cooling directly from their mobile devices via the app. It works seamlessly with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, allowing users to integrate with the smart home platform of their choice. With these virtual assistants, users do not even need to touch their phones – simply speak aloud and with hands-free commands to adjust or inquire about the temperature.

