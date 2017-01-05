Cognitive Systems Launches Aura at CES 2017

Cognitive Systems, an advanced RF technology company, today announced the launch of Aura, a thoughtful security system for the home that uses patented spectrum analytics technology to detect and monitor motion, without using cameras.

Aura is a home security system that uses technology patented by Cognitive Systems to monitor the disruption of wireless signals caused by the movement in the home, without the use of cameras. Household members are notified on their smartphones of unauthorized motion that occurs anywhere in the home. With the simple two-piece system, Aura provides full coverage for the average home, even in rooms where people are typically unwilling to place cameras. Aura can also recognize the presence of known members, show motion patterns in the home, and provide a timeline of activity, deliver tailored notifications to homeowners’ smartphones, and interact with other smart home systems.

Aura is powered by a custom chipset from Cognitive Systems that monitors and analyzes wireless signal patters that occur when movement takes place within an home, and alerts the user if unauthorized motion is detected. Aura is more accurate than other motion detectors since the system is not dependent on light and it understands the difference between human and non-human movement (e.g. a fan, shadows, drapes blowing, etc.) Aura will be launching with IFTTT integration so that it can connect with other smart home systems as desired.

Aura is set up and managed via a free app available in the Apple Store and on Google Play. The app allows homeowners to see three different views of motion: Live, 12 hour, and Weekly. Consumers can also use the app to see who is currently at home, a timeline of household activity, arm or disarm the system, and more.

Aura is available for preorder with MSRP of $299. However, for CES fans, Aura will be available at a special pre-order price of $399 for a limited time. Orders will ship by February 28, 2017.

Cognitive Systems will be at CES 2017 in the Sands Expo Smart Home at Booth #42124.