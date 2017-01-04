Keyshare Technologies Introduces Kimon Drone to the US Market

You’ve probably taken plenty of selfies. Now, there is a piece of technology that will bring selfies to a new level. Keyshare Technology has announced the launch of their Kimon “selfie” drone in the U.S. Market. Kimon aims to be the first successful mass market selfie drone.

Selfie drones have been hovering on the horizon for some time now. The Kimon, which was successfully introduced in China in July 2016, is the first to deliver on the promise of these devices. Selfie drones eliminate the standard selfie limitations – small photo area due to the length of your arm or selfie stick – while delivering quality photos at an affordable price.

The Kimon is easy to use, portable, has a replaceable battery and is capable of taking quality photos with a high-definition camera. All its features are tailored to provide a great selfie taking experience including:

16 million pixels camera that supports 4k/25fps video recording

Simple, smartphone-controlled operation with one-touch start-up, take-off, hovering, landing, and return

G-sensor-controlled by moving your mobile phone

Multiple shooting modes that include photography, video recording, burst mode, slow motion, time-lapse photography

Five selfie-taking modes: 360-degree panorama, 45-degree shot, follow shot, panoramic selfie and standard selfie

A positioning module that enables easy selfie-taking under 3-meter high – a key feature for indoor environment without GPS signals

The Kimon, with a MSRP of $399, is practical, affordable, and functional. The Kimon comes in 5 colors – yellow, white, blue, green and pink – and can operate for up to 15 minutes on one charge, the best battery performances among devices under $500.

The Kimon will be featured in Booth 1621 in the Westgate Hall at CES 2017.