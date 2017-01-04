HYPER Showcases HyperDrive at CES 2017

HYPER is a fashionable line of mobile accessories that are manufactured by Sanho Corporation. HYPER is showcasing its HyperDrive – the world’s most compact, fastest 50Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 USB-C Hub for the 2016 MacBook Pro – at CES 2017.

HyperDrive is a unique Thunderbolt 3 USB-C dongle specifically designed for the 2016 MacBook Pro. It is the first dongle in the market to utilizes two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports on the MacBook Pro to deliver the fastest 50Gbps bandwidth across 7 ports (HDMI, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, microSD, SD, 2 x USB 3.1), virtually restoring all the ports found on the previous 2015 MacBook Pro model.

The 50Gbps bandwidth allows all 7 ports to be used simultaneously, including connecting to a 5K Thunderbolt 3 Display and a 4K HDMI display at the same time. The Thunderbolt 3 port on the HyperDrive also supports up to 100W power delivery allowing the user to charge the MacBook Pro at full speed while using the HyperDrive.

The HyperDrive’s highly portable compact size allows the HyperDrive to attach to the side of the MacBook Pro without any cables or obstructions, allowing the user to always have access to all ports at all times without the need the need to carry multiple cumbersome dongles. The same HyperDrive works perfectly with both 13” and 15” 2016 MacBook Pro.

The expected retail price of HyperDrive is $99. HyperDrive is expected to ship in February 2017 (upon successful Kickstarter funding).

Visit HYPER at CES 2017 LVCC South Hall 4 Booth 35537.