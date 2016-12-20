GNC #1167 Autopilot Good or Bad?

What am I doing talking about airplanes Autopilot, well listen in and see. Just a few more shows before I head to Vegas for CES. I give you an update tonight on how it’s going.
Executive Producer: Isaiah Garcia
Show Notes:
- Hazards of Autopilot.
- Prenda Arrests.
- Messenger Party Video Line.
- Leakedsource.
- RTT for Hearing Impaired.
- Apple and Desktops.
- Airbnb Hammer in NYC.
- Blame the Hacker?
- Tracking You on a Police Database.
- Cell Phone Privacy.
- Solar Pricing.
- Building Jarvis.
- Social Policy and 1st Amendment.
- Way to make friends.
- John Wick2.
- Blade Runner 2049.
- Autonomous Driving Hold up.
- Measuring Antimater.
- Kik Chat Update adds Video.
- Worse Tweets of 2016?
- OneWeb and 1.5 Billion.
- Molten Iron Jet Stream.
- Rocket Lab ready to fly.
- Chevy Bolt Review.
- Need a Job?
- Fusion Record.
- Tesla Charging Penalty.
- New Samsung Laptops 1.8 Pounds.
