GNC #1166 Google Intel has on You!

Did you know that their is 14 things that Google has Intel on you? Time for a little house cleaning as we wind up the year. Also I am hoping that you are in anticipation of the content I will be producing from CES and that you would consider a one time donation towards the funding of that content. I would love to raise $5k between now and January 30th. Consider a one time donation to the show on the insider page.. Or better yet sign up as an insider to support the show year round. Action packed podcast today.
Executive Producer: Isaiah Garcia
Show Notes:
- Google Intel on You.
- Google 7 Million offer rejected.
- Woz Teacher.
- Tesla Emergency Breaking.
- Space Photo. Book Page.
- Solar and Wind Equal.
- Apple AirPod Cautions.
- James Webb Video.
- Back to Mars.
- Back and Neck Pain.
- MPAA Bragging.
- Twitch IRL.
- Lucid.
- Cheaper Shells.
- Navy Swarm.
- Amazon Prime Nintendo Classic.
- Health Revolution Possible.
- Patent Troll.
- Ticket BOTS Law.
- How to Dump Yahoo.
- Verizon to Dump Yahoo?
- Upgrade Deep Space Network.
- Fake News Battle.
- Google Maps update shows Wheelchair accessible.
- T-Mobile gives away DirecTV.
- Wheeler Resigns.
- Twitter cuts Location Data to Police.
- Verizon Kills Note 7.
- V2V – Vehicle to Vehicle.
- Autonomous Chevy Bolt.
- Uber and California DMV at War.
- Google Home and Health?
- New MacPro Battery Life.
- Angry Grandpa.
- Scrooge TSA.
