GNC #1166 Google Intel has on You!

Did you know that their is 14 things that Google has Intel on you? Time for a little house cleaning as we wind up the year. Also I am hoping that you are in anticipation of the content I will be producing from CES and that you would consider a one time donation towards the funding of that content. I would love to raise $5k between now and January 30th. Consider a one time donation to the show on the insider page.. Or better yet sign up as an insider to support the show year round. Action packed podcast today.

Executive Producer: Isaiah Garcia

