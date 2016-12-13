More Pokémon are Coming to Pokémon GO

Niantic has been adding new things to Pokémon GO lately, in the form of partnerships between Pokémon GO and companies like Sprint and Starbucks. Niantic’s latest addition is something players will find in the Pokémon GO game itself. In short, more Pokémon are coming!

Niantic announced that as of December 12, 2016, players will have the opportunity to find Pokémon that have been newly added to Pokémon GO. Niantic explains:

Professor Willow has discovered Togepi and Pichu hatching from Eggs! Starting later today, Trainers will have the opportunity to hatch these and several other Pokémon that were originally discovered in the Johto Region in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games. These are the first of more Pokémon coming to Pokémon GO over the next few months.

In addition, from December 12, 2016, through December 29, 2016, (10:00 am. PST) players will find limited edition Pikachu all over the world. These Pikachu will be wearing a festive hat. Niantic recommends that you use the Pokémon GO AR camera when you encounter the limited edition Pikachu, and post the screenshot on social media with #HolidayPikachu.

