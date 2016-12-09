Instagram is Adding Comment Control Features

Instagram is updating its comment control features on the Instagram app. The purpose is to make Instagram a welcoming place for everyone and to keep it a positive place for self-expression.

Instagram is owned by Facebook. It appears that the comments on Instagram are starting to become more like the comments on Facebook. That means that people are communicating on Instagram through the comments left on photos.

Unfortunately, it also means that some people are leaving mean comments on other people’s posts. Instagram has already launched the ability to filter comments based on keywords. Soon, Instagram will add a way to turn off comments.

Sometimes there may be moments when you want to let your post stand on its own. Previously, this was only available for a small number of accounts. In a few weeks, it will be available to everyone.

To turn off comments, you need to use the Instagram app, go into the “Advanced Settings” before you post and select “Turn Off Commenting”. You can turn comments back on later if you want to. Instagram is also adding the ability to like comments by tapping a heart icon next to any comment.

Another change is coming to private accounts. People who have private accounts have to approve each follower. In the past, there was no simple way to undo that decision without blocking them. Soon, Instagram users who have private accounts will have the ability to remove followers. The person will not be notified that you have removed them as a follower.

Instagram is also allowing anonymous reporting for self-injury posts. If you believe that someone you care about may be thinking of hurting themselves, you can report it anonymously and Instagram will connect your friend to organizations that offer help. Instagram has teams working 24 hours a day, seven day a week, around the clock to review those reports.