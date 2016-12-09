GNC #1164 Modern Car Stealing

Modern Car Stealing is as simple as walking up to a car pushing a button and driving away. Do you have your Garage door programmed in your car? Leave the garage to house door unlocked.. Listen in today to understand how you can get cleaned out with a click of a button. Plus a stack of tech news. I also want to thank the mystery listener who sent me two bottles of Scotch you have great taste and I salute you.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Download the Audio Show File
Executive Producer: Isaiah Garcia
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- RIP Senator John Glenn.
- Pantone color of the Year.
- Car Stealing.
- Brain Breakthrough.
- Amazon Store Update.
- Pebble RIP.
- Give your $6 to Apple?
- Water App.
- Get Banned on Uber.
- Bots Act.
- ADA and Uber.
- SpaceX Loses Load.
- Snapchat Spectacles.
- NASA Giphy.
- China Cyber Laws.
- Kill switch for Samsung Galaxy 7 Note.
- Tesla Model 3 Pics.
- Moore’s Law on Mobile Chips.
- Really?
- AT&T Refund.
- Phone Calls on Planes.
- Who really cares.
- Soundcloud on $$ Borrowed Time.
- Apple Store Robbed in 13 Seconds.
- Senator Zuckerberg?
- AWS Region in Canada.
- Apple Maps EV Stations.
- Japan Tagging Elderly.
- German Cyber Attack.
- Small Claims for Copyright?
- Malware in Gif’s.
- NASA SLS/Orion Missions.
- Japanese Cargo to ISS.
- Google Trusted Contacts.
- Amazon Hiring.
- YouTube Top 10 2016.
- Trendnet WiFi Extender.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed