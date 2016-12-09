GNC #1164 Modern Car Stealing

Podcast

Modern Car Stealing is as simple as walking up to a car pushing a button and driving away. Do you have your Garage door programmed in your car? Leave the garage to house door unlocked.. Listen in today to understand how you can get cleaned out with a click of a button. Plus a stack of tech news. I also want to thank the mystery listener who sent me two bottles of Scotch you have great taste and I salute you.

Executive Producer: Isaiah Garcia

Show Notes:

