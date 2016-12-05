Todd’s New YouTube Channel

Many of you have been following me for many years with my Podcast. As I have announced on my show and on Social Media, I have been experimenting with a new personal YouTube channel that I am posting exclusive content on. It’s not going to be a daily Vlog but a periodic look at things behind the scenes that I may not share otherwise.
I have been putting my gear kit together, which will double for my new interview rig at the upcoming CES show in Las Vegas. This year I will not be doing a dedicated live show instead their will be live from select booths, and a live daily wrap up show as I have in the past. I go into that in detail on the new YouTube channel.
The best part, I am only going to cover what I want to cover and will not have to deal with the PR folks as much. Which will get me back to my roots and plus save me $25k by not paying for the broadcast studio. Please take a moment and subscribe to the channel meanwhile here are a few videos to wet your appetite