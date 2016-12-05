Todd’s New YouTube Channel

Many of you have been following me for many years with my Podcast. As I have announced on my show and on Social Media, I have been experimenting with a new personal YouTube channel that I am posting exclusive content on. It’s not going to be a daily Vlog but a periodic look at things behind the scenes that I may not share otherwise.

I have been putting my gear kit together, which will double for my new interview rig at the upcoming CES show in Las Vegas. This year I will not be doing a dedicated live show instead their will be live from select booths, and a live daily wrap up show as I have in the past. I go into that in detail on the new YouTube channel.

Also new this year to CES. I will be bringing back my behind the scenes of what it takes to cover the show, and will give you the trials and tribulations of covering the show. This year my CES experience will be a throw back to the way I used to cover the show. So please Subscribe

The best part, I am only going to cover what I want to cover and will not have to deal with the PR folks as much. Which will get me back to my roots and plus save me $25k by not paying for the broadcast studio. Please take a moment and subscribe to the channel meanwhile here are a few videos to wet your appetite