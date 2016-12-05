For the past couple of weeks I have been sleeping with my first new alarm clock in 30 years (not kidding), and the experience has been refreshing. The folks over at wittidesign sent over their BEDDI – Intelligent Alarm Clock for me to review.

This is not your normal alarm clock this is one of the first Intelligent Alarm Clock’s that integrates with your mobile phone to give you a refreshing daily awakening or go to sleep experience.

Here is a short list of the features. Spotify Integration wakes you up to music, and for those of you that rise before the sun comes up like I do, a soft wake up light with multi-color mood lights for evenings. Has a two USB charging ports to hold and charge your cell phone with an extra USB port to charge another devices. If you have an Amazon Dot like I do in the bedroom you can even us the BEDDI as an external speaker for your DOT..

Worried about traffic or weather for your morning commute get an immediate update with programmable touch smart buttons. All programmable with their multi-function APP that syncs everything together. Ready for work and need a Uber you Beddi simplifies your ride request as well.

More than an alarm clock whether it be white noise at night to help you get to sleep, or some FM drive talk in the morning your BEDDI can step in and be the perfect Intelligent Alarm Clock to get you going in the morning or put you to sleep at night..

Oh and yes of course wake you up in the morning. My 30 year old school Seiko alarm clock has finally been replaced by a modern looking device that fits in with today’s decor.

Priced at $99.00 this is the perfect gift for the couple that needs an alarm clock upgrade.