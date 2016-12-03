Toughest Mudder Race Sets Live Streaming Video Viewership Record

The World’s Toughest Mudder is a race that tests the limits of its competitors athletic abilities. The race takes place over 24 hours. It challenges teams, as well as individual male and female contestants, to complete as many five-mile obstacle course laps as possible. The World’s Toughest Mudder crowns champions in all of these categories. The contest also honors racers who rack up 25, 50, 75, and 100 miles during the competition.

Multiple World’s Toughest Mudders are held during the year. The most recent Mudder event, held last month in Lake Las Vegas, Nevada, was streamed live to a record-breaking audience:

…the 24-hour World’s Toughest Mudder race on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 at Lake Las Vegas, drawing 3.6 Million views with more than 3.5 Million minutes of coverage produced across Tough Mudder digital platforms with fans in more than 200 countries tuning in, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Spain, China, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. This is 5X Tough Mudder’s 2016 live stream season average (723,000 views), handily surpassing the company’s largest live stream event to date, Tough Mudder Los Angeles 2016, and setting viewership records in the obstacle course racing and endurance sporting events categories, establishing Tough Mudder as a leader in live sporting event coverage.

The World’s Toughest Mudder competition will have another opportunity to break its viewership record later this month. The next Mudder race will be held on Christmas Day and will be shown on broadcast television along with internet streaming.