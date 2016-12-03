Securifi Named as CES 2017 Innovations Award Honoree

Securifi, a leading provider of devices in the connected home space, announced that it has been named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree for its latest product, Almond 3 Smart Home Wi-Fi System.

Securifi has been redefining next generation consumer routers since 2012. After changing the Wi-Fi game with Almond – the world’s first easy to use and attractive router, Securifi is turning the humble home router into a Wi-Fi, security and smarthome platform. Their mission is to create affordable Wi-Fi and smart home products for the masses.

Almond 3 redefines the connected home by integrating a mesh router and a smart home hub. With Almond 3, homeowners get a device that provides seamless whole home Wi-Fi, a hub to control smart home devices, a built-in siren for home security, and voice control through Amazon Alexa – all in one device. Multiple Almond 3 units can be combined to create a powerful Wi-Fi network that eliminates dead zone across users’ homes.

Securifi’s Almond 3 will be displayed at the company’s booth: #41935 at CES 2017, which runs January 5-8, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.