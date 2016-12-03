Link AKC Named CES Best of Innovation Award Honoree

Link AKC is the company dedicated to improving the bond between dog and owner to make dog ownership easier. It has announced that its smart dog collar has been named a CES 2017 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree in the Wearable Technologies Category.

The Link AKC team is a group of dog lovers, tech experts and designers who have combined the best of design and technology to elevate dog wearables to a lifestyle product category that epitomizes the evolution of the best in breed smart home, wearable and mobile technology. By tapping into The American Kennel Club’s 132 years of devotion to our best friends, Link AKC is able to help owners better understand their dogs.

Link AKC’s smart dog collar, which represents new advancements that combine sophisticated smart home, wearable, and mobile technologies, scored higher than all other submissions in the wearable technologies product category.

The Link AKC’s smart collar is designed to be both fashionable and functional. Providing an aesthetically pleasing look, the smart device is adorned with stylish latigo leather and features a convex-shaped design that comfortably fits the natural shape of a dog’s neck. Additionally, the collar and accompanying app helps dog owners stay fully connected with GPS and location monitoring while also managing their pup’s well being via activity tracking and insights, temperature notifications, vet and health reminders, and more.

The Link AKC smart collar is now available for a discounted pre-order price on linkakc.com as well as on Amazon. Collars are expected to ship by early 2017.