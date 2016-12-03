Enhanced Security Measures Continue for CES 2017

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES, has announced that it will continue to implement advanced security measures at the upcoming CES 2017 to maximize the safety of all attendees. The security measures are designed to provide a safe and secure environment while ensuring attendees have an efficient and productive experience.

CTA is working closely with law enforcement officials at all levels to maximize security on-site at CES 2017. This year’s security measures include bag restrictions and metal detectors.

Only two bags, each smaller than 12”x17”x6” may be brought into official show venues. Rolling bags of any size will not be permitted on the show floor. This includes luggage, carry-ons, laptop and computer bags and rolling luggage carts. All attendees are encouraged to consider their bag type and use clear bags (mesh, plastic, vinyl, etc.) to expedite the process of going through metal detectors and check points.

While all attendees will be subject to metal detector screening upon entering show premises, CTA will conduct searches at specific points to ensure quick and easy access to exhibit halls and reduce the number of times attendees have to go through security.

For efficient entry on-site, all attendees must have an official CES badge and government-issued photo ID before entering CES show venues. To speed entrance at all venues, attendees are strongly encouraged to register online and to pick up badges at the airport or hotels before arriving at the show.