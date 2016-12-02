GNC #1162 Robot Invasion

Podcast

Glad to be back in the saddle and I get you caught up on what is happening here and in the tech space. I also do a deep dive on the what happens when Robots Invade and the impact that is going to have on service jobs. Plus regular industry.. Can you be outsourced by a Robot? Many already have been are you next?

