GNC #1159 No More Travel

First things first, please go to my personal YouTube channel and subscribe. Second thing let me know what you think of my first two videos. Great show tonight I had a lot of fun, as I know you will as well. I am hoping I am home until it is time to leave for CES. Which is shaping up to be an exciting event for me..

YouTube Channel where my personal VLog will reside.

New Vlog Announcement.

Blubrry Office Visit.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: