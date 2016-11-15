GNC #1159 No More Travel

First things first, please go to my personal YouTube channel and subscribe. Second thing let me know what you think of my first two videos. Great show tonight I had a lot of fun, as I know you will as well. I am hoping I am home until it is time to leave for CES. Which is shaping up to be an exciting event for me..
- Brooklyn gets Giga Wifi.
- One Laptop.
- China Threatens.
- Encrypted Email.
- Expensive Gimmick.
- Body Heat Charger.
- Freedom Net 2016.
- Facebook Fake News.
- Google Fake News.
- Amazing Brain Implant.
- 100,000 Firecrackers.
- Drone Close Call?
- Death Star Tree Ornament.
- Mars.
- Arrival.
- Digital Glasses?
- Black Friday Deals.
- Who is Lucid Motors?
- Lidar Chip Pricing.
- Black Friday Smart Watch Deals.
- Westworld Season II.
- Listen to Show Advice.
- Charter Sued over Billing.
- Hacker Extradited.
- Simply Gross.
- Stranded Cows.
- Audi Investigation.
- TPP is dead!
- Amazon Counterfeits.
- Supermoon.
- Mac Book Pro Hub.
- Microsoft Black Friday.
- Google to Ban Fake News?
- Tech Letter to Trump.
- Navy Pirated Software? Errrr
- Here comes a Hybrid.
- Earthquake Lights or blowing Transformers.
- Trump Space Policy?
- Idiot Selfie Stumble.
- Chinese crashing Rocket Bodies.
- Ear on Arm.
