GNC #1158 Universal Wage?

Elon Musk thinks as robots take over our jobs that there will be need for a universal wage. I cover that and other tech topics today on Geek News Central
YouTube Channel where my personal VLog will reside.
Download the Audio Show FileSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Universal Income.
- Hacked Lites.
- Dell XPS-13 Gold.
- Earthlink.
- Gun with No Bullets.
- Juno Extension?
- Westworld.
- Election Results.
- 3DS $99.00.
- Android Auto.
- Pay to Charge your Tesla.
- Crash Test US vs Mexico.
- Thunderbold – USB3 etc.
- Dancing Groot.
- Chewbacca speaks.
- You’ve Got Mail Dude.
- Periodic Table Explained.
- James Web Telescope.
- Audi Cheated.
- Samsung AI.
- China New Cyber Law.
- Gmail for iOS.
- YouTube Adds HDR.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More