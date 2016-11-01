GNC #1156 Apple Blew It

We waited 4 years for this piece of crap! Apple Blew it.. You know what’s coming! Glad to be back in the saddle, detailed details of my trip to Columbus and what was accomplished. Glad to be back in the Studio with you! Big thank you to everyone that supported my sponsor GoDaddy this month. Lot’s to share this is a monster show.
Download the Audio Show FileSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Apple Blew It.
- Apple Fans not Happy.
- Apple Adapters you will need.
- First Apple Benchmarks are in.
- Microsoft Surface.
- Uber Study.
- Spaceship 2 Drops.
- Cool ISS Video Tour.
- Soyuz Landing Pics.
- New Mars Crater.
- Amazing Apple Campus Video.
- T-Mobile Black Friday.
- Netflix Joy.
- Pixel Delivery Delay Credit.
- Netflix Ad Blocker Ads.
- Potus Digital Transition.
- Whale.
- Chrome.
- Windows Update.
- Losing the Internet?
- AT&T Battle with Google.
- Big Windows Bug.
- Leave your Bag if the plane is on Fire.
- How is this?
- iPhone 8 Wireless Charging.
- New Netflix Movies 11-1.
- Florida Amendment 1.
- Fire in the hole.
- River Monster.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed