GNC #155 Where is the Mavic

Podcast

You will notice the show is about 25 minutes short.. As I was doing the show tonight both of my monitors that I do the show from just went black. I have no idea what caused it, but I had to do a full reboot. Thus tonight no show as well. First time in 1155 episodes I have not been able to complete the show due to a monitor going black. You have my apologies. Murphy Strikes. Next two shows are on the road most likely Audio only.

Long time supporters of the show. I hope you will follow my instructions given tonight on how you can support the show with your social skills.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS | More

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.