I cover a delicate topic tonight that I see is cropping up more in the tech space than anyplace else is surrounding retribution within the Tech community based upon one’s political leanings. Some of the dialogue is downright scary on both sides of the isle.. Love to hear your feedback on my commentary, plenty of other tech news as well.
Long time supporters of the show. I hope you will follow my instructions given tonight on how you can support the show with your social skills.
Show Notes:
- Wikileaks – Assange Internet.
- Google Flight Price Tracking.
- Samsung Battery.
- FTC versus ISP’s.
- Space Station Mock up Astronaut Interview.
- SpaceX Explosion Update.
- NASA – Electric Aircraft Test Facility.
- Learn – C.
- Russian Missile Jammer.
- MIT – Fusion Reactor.
- Flux Capacitor,
- Idiot.
- Really Facebook?
- Nat Geo going to Mars.
- PBS – Tesla.
- Intel on Notice.
- Juno mission in trouble?
- Fingerprints for all.
- Ford going Autonomous.
- UK Spying on Citizens.
- Pixar Short.
- Lightsaber School attacked by Lucasfilms.
- Hacked Republican Payment system.
- Uber Drone Advertising.
- Netflix Regional War.
- Netflix Earnings.
- Fitbit Charge 2 Bug.
- eBay Collective.
- Antares Launch.
- Airbnb effects on Rent.
- The real Captain Kirk.
- Wikileaks Twitter Qwerks.
- Russia – Death Ray.
One thought on “GNC #1154 Tech Retribution”
I watched the commissioning of the USS Zumwalt DDG 1000. It was good. Believe it or not the speeches were good. My favorite part is when Captain Kirk gave the Live Long and Prosper salute. I’m serious, he did. And when they manned the ship. https://youtu.be/99J2MOPIgyI?t=1h37m49s
