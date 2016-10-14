Pandora Updated its Look

Pandora recently launched Pandora Plus and their new features for their ad-supported listeners. Now, Pandora is unveiling a new brand to enhance your Pandora experience and to help bring music into your life.

Pandora has updated its logo and overall look. They are calling this change a rebrand. Their announcement includes the following:

Music is a personal experience for everyone, from the artists creating it all the way to the fans listening to it. And as Pandora continues to evolve the most personal music experience, our new look embraces the dynamic range of sound and color, visualizing the energy and emotion that artists pour into the creation of music, and that we feel as listeners. Our dynamic brand is composed of form, color, and pattern, which we implemented in the new P icon and serves as your portal into the unique diverse range of music you love.

In other words, Pandora has a new logo that is composed of a blue capital letter P. They are rolling out their new app icon on mobile devices, whether you listen to ad-supported Pandora or Pandora Plus. Their fresh new look will be coming to the web and other devices over the year.