GNC #1152 Made by Google

Podcast

Made by Google is a tell tale sign that they are ready to battle against Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. There offerings are compelling for a first round of announcements. With laptop computers to follow and tablets Google is making a big push to grow their already massive eco-system. Plus I talk about all the tech news you can handle.. Big thanks to all of you that supported our Sponsor this past month….

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS | More

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.