GNC #1150 Tesla Hacked

Still on the hunt for a Assistant for the show and various other tasks, if your interested let me know. I also discuss some of my planning for CES and my possible needs for a couple of bodies to help out. Lot’s to talk about in the show today.. Plenty of cool tech for everyone and an amazing new product for Type 1 Diabetics.
Download the Audio Show FileSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Mars One Way Trip.
- Mars Trip Legal?
- HP Reverses Course.
- Tesla Hacked.
- Tesla Firewall?
- Bacteria Tricks.
- iMessage Balloons.
- $10 iPhone 7 Dongle.
- FCC Chickens Out.
- Amazon Echo Killer.
- 2GW Solar Project.
- Golf Hero!
- Uber Background Checks.
- Idiot #1.
- 2.5 Million Alexa Prize.
- First-Light.
- Rosetta Scheduled Crash.
- Privacy Record Abuse.
- Type 1 Diabetes Automated Insulin Pump.
- Fuze iPhone 7 Case.
- Star Wars Trivia.
- D-Link Router Hacked Bad.
- Stop Texting Mom’s and Dad’s.
- iOS Jailbreak bounty 1.5 Million.
- Waze Carpooling.
- Train Wrecks Why?
- Is Your home Sinking.
- More Soyuz Seats?
- Bigfoot?
- Mexico Ghost Girl.
- Deathbed Visions.
- New Area 51 Google Earth Images.
- Logitech C922 Released.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed