GNC #1147 Facebook Purgatory Lifted

Podcast

After 80 hours of Facebook Puragtory I was granted access to my account again after I provided 5 forms of ID. Totally crazy I talk about it at length on the show today. Big thanks to anyone that may have intervened.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.