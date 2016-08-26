Almost all iPhones and iPad’s have a serious zero day hack. It’s so bad you should update your phone NOW! The defense wall that Apple build has been breached in three different locations that can allow a simple link you click to compromise nearly everything in your phone. The was such a good hack that CyberArms Dealers where selling this to Governments. If your a diehard mac user time to buy some malware and anti-virus protection as your walls are not as well protected as you think they are.
Show Notes:
- Apple Hack 1.
- Apple Hack 2.
- Wikileaks Saving Juicy Stuff for October.
- Google Fiber being cut!
- Dotcom want’s his proceedings Live.
- Why DHS?
- Touch Disease.
- SpaceX Cargo Inbound Earth.
- We have a new home.
- Facebook Insanity.
- Pokemon Go Road Accident / Death.
- Funding Lawsuits.
- Copyright Takedown on Twitter.
- HAARP Tours this Weekend.
- $7 Charger.
- Fingerprint, Photo and Voice Print your phone thief.
- Sprint Rebate Payments years late.
- Comcast / NBC Old School Olympics.
- ReSpreaker.
- Linux Domination.
- Facebook giving away Software.
- McDonalds Fitness Bands.
- Intelligence.
- California Emission Standards Crack down.
- Cannon 5D Mark IV.
- Prince Museum.
- Minus 1.2 Billion.
- Uber or Lyft Mass Transit Replacement.
- WhatsApp Privacy sell to Facebook.
- How to Stop WhatsApp.
- Russian Convicted on CC charges.
- Guinness Gadget Record.
- Our Alien Neighbors.
One thought on “GNC #1140 iPhone Zero Day Hack”
The NSA is supposed to protect the American people. Is it protecting the 320 million Americans by knowingly allowing their computers be vulnerable to hacking – just so that our own government can use those vulnerabilities too? Using the defense that ‘stealing information is the job’ is the same justification that is used for many atrocities. Sure, they knew what they were doing was wrong – but they were just following orders, just doing their jobs. Snowden realized that the government was doing things that the citizens did not authorize – and he exposed it. You believe that was a horrible crime, and violated his oath. I believe he was being loyal to the principle of our government of the people, by the people, and for the people. If our own government is stealing information from American citizens, performing mass surveillance, and weakening our computer defenses – and considers it to be ‘just part of the job’ – then that government agency has forgotten who they serve. Any person who tries to preserve a vulnerability, knowing that ‘bad’ people may also exploit that vulnerability, that person has lost his moral compass.
