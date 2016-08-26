GNC #1140 iPhone Zero Day Hack

Almost all iPhones and iPad’s have a serious zero day hack. It’s so bad you should update your phone NOW! The defense wall that Apple build has been breached in three different locations that can allow a simple link you click to compromise nearly everything in your phone. The was such a good hack that CyberArms Dealers where selling this to Governments. If your a diehard mac user time to buy some malware and anti-virus protection as your walls are not as well protected as you think they are.

