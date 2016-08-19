GNC #1138 Mobile Unlimited Data is Back!

Some minor changes to the show intro format part of a bigger plan on some things coming down the line. Lots of thought provoking news in today’s show. Big thank you to all of our insider supporters. If you are not an insider consider becoming one today.
Show Notes:
- Comcast Rolls out 1GB.
- Cyber Tools Compromise.
- Zero Day Exploits.
- Unlimited Data.
- NASA – Robot – Contest – 1 Million.
- Adblock battles on.
- Gawker Finished.
- Marvel Custom Harley’s.
- Scotland Astronomers 5000 BC.
- Sat Launch ULA.
- Motorola accuses Samsung.
- Rhode Island Coastal Wind Turbine.
- Browser leaking.
- ICANN takes over 10-1.
- Need a Stylish Router?
- GTX 1060 3GB.
- Uber acquires Otto.
- Tesla on Auto-Pilot.
- Apple Watch No Celluar Chip.
- Invasion of Privacy.
- Every iPhone 7 Leaked Photos.
- Twitter and Terrorist.
- Best Buy @ 50 with 50 Deals in 50 Hours.
- 4.6 Million for Happy Birthday Lawyers.
- Hipchat – Video Chat.
- Ubers 1st Self Driving Pickups.
- Butt shaped Airplane.
- Alexa and Trackr.
- Uber Settlement Denied.
