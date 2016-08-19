Accell USB 3.0 Full Function Docking Station Review

The Accell USB 3.0 Full Function Docking Station is a compact but fully featured docking station option supporting DisplayLink. When I say compact I really mean it. The docking station fits on my palm of my hand. Supporting operating systems Windows 7 through 10. With any docking station it is about the hookups. This dock is perfect for the small business owner or even college student that is on the go and wants a clean desktop area.

Inputs:

1x USB 3.0 Type B plug

2x DC Power

Outputs:

2x USB 3.0

1x USB 3.0 with BC adaptable power charging

1x HDMI Port 1.3

1x Display Port 1.2

Gigabit Ethernet

Combo Audio (Headphone/Microphone)

Maximum Video resolutions:

Single Display Port 3840×2160/30hz

Single HDMI Port 2560×1440/50hz

Dual Display (DP) 2048×1152/60hz / (HDMI) 2048×1152/60hz

So if you are hooking up a dual monitors pay attention to the resolution limitations and refresh rates. Single monitor hookups should be no issue for most users. Using this dock with my Dell XPS 13 I had no issues, and everything synchronized quickly and the HD video via HDMI was great. Priced @ $159 the folks at Accell have brought a reasonably priced USB 3.0 Full Function Docking Station