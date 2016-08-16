GNC #1137 Google Hangouts RIP?

Google Hangouts will no longer be supported on Google+ but for those with YouTube accounts will live to see another day on that platform. Update on Muni Broadband, it appears that the EFF is going to join the fight in getting states to overturn legislation that prevents muni-broadband projects.
Download the Audio Show FileSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- EFF on Muni-Broadband fight.
- Google Hangout News.
- Aussies hack US based computer.
- You touch your mobile 2617 times a day?
- Twitter and the NFL.
- Google Duo.
- Drone Pilot Bonuses.
- Audiophiles in Japan.
- Faxes still rule in Japan.
- Louisiana Weather event.
- Black holes evaporate?
- NASA AI for Firefighters.
- Reddit battles Label.
- Does your car Beep.
- A Tesla burns to the rims.
- Hotel POS hacking.
- Green Pool Mystery Solved.
- 1.4 Billion Android Phones Hackable.
- Minecraft VR.
- Eye tracking VR.
- Was the NSA Hacked?
- Behind Apollo.
- Google new OS.
- More iPhone 7 Leaks.
- New Audi Green Light notification.
- Massive Cord Cutting.
- Tesla 100kw Battery.
- Pokemon Bans.
- Bowling Ball splitting.
- VW facing criminal charges.
- New Rogue One Trailer.
- Can Nokia be Saved?
- Android 7 Data Saver.
- Crop Circle Update.
- Chemtrails.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed