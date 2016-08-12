GNC #1136 Big Loss on Muni Broadband

Muni Broadband suffered a major setback and the FCC got smacked down big time by a district appeals court and hands a big win to states that want to halt muni-broadband. At the same time you have Charter telling Time Warner to stop selling blazing broadband. It is obvious that ISP’s are back in the game of not advancing internet speeds and charging more for the same services. That is what happens when consolidation happens.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: