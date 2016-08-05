GNC #1135 Your Privacy and Comcast

Comcast may be the next company you have to bargain with to pay them to not sell your surfing habits with potential advertisers. Interesting in how with some companies you pay them to provide you a service yet they consider spying on you to eek out a little more income. Very disgusting.
Download the Audio Show FileSupport my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Comcast and Privacy.
- Getty gets sued again.
- Facebook News Feed.
- Broadband Speeds.
- Google Maps Update.
- Chrome Material Design.
- Copyright and Cable Boxes.
- 1000 Mars Images.
- Curiosity at 4 years on Mars.
- Thirty Meter Telescope in Hawaii.
- Old School MBR Virus.
- Mayer on 130 hour Work Week.
- Best Set-Top Box.
- FCC iCanConnect.
- Autonomous Trucking.
- Walmart.
- FBI Drone Video.
- Fight Mosquito with Hybrid Mosquito.
- Best Cell Connected Cities.
- Ford 830k Recall.
- Hacking the Car.
- For $6 bucks open Hotel Doors.
- Pokemon GO $5k Phone Bill.
- Amazon Dash Expanding.
- Leaked iPhone.
- Edge Bounty.
- Dash Cam Sale.
- T-Mobile on Move.
- Tesla Autonomous Vehicle close.
- Win 98 in the Wild.
- Apple Bounty.
- Star Wars TV Series?
- Blake Krikorian RIP.
- Xiaomi VR Starter.
- More Lights.
- Burglar with guts.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed