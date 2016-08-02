GNC #1134 Uber & Zika

Big news out of Uber China and I also talk about Zika. Plus some heart to heart with the Ohana.. Then I top it off with some close to home UFO discussions. Make sure you get caught up because wow you get to see what I saw.
Show Notes:
- Zika!
- Nick Denton Bankruptcy.
- Washington State sues Comcast.
- Uber-Didi.
- FBI Traitor.
- Getty Responds Oddly.
- Poke Radar.
- Pokemon Go Tesla Hacker.
- Pokemon Go Tracking.
- SpaceX & Mars.
- Interview to Mars.
- Solar CO2 Fuel.
- F-35.
- RIO.
- BBC iPlayer License.
- Enterprise Restored.
- Facebook Secret Conversation.
- House of Jedi?
- Android Access Notifications.
- Ford F-250 in the News.
- IBM Virus Filter.
- Nashville – AT&T – Google Battle.
- Russians Hacked.
- The Outline.
- Amazon Noise Canceling hears your name.
- 360Fly.
- Nigerian Mastermind Arrested.
- VW and 2.0 Engines.
- Commercial Space Passenger License.
- More Jeep Hacks.
- Windows 10 Free.
- Apple TV Remoter App.
- Not a Computer.
- Google Apps Training.
- New Sci-Fi & Fantasy Books.
- Han Solo Triology?
- UFO!
